Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Rises By 371.8%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a growth of 371.8% from the June 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 70,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,534. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

