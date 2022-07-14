Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Rises By 371.8%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,000 shares, a growth of 371.8% from the June 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 70,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,534. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
