Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Decreases By 71.7%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CDEVY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. City Developments has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $6.79.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%.
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.
