Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Decreases By 87.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:DFP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 78,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.