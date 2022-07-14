Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Decreases By 87.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DFP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 78,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.20.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.