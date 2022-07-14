Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Decreases By 91.0%

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 103,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,911. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 81.89%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Great Ajax news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $19,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

