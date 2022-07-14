Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Decreases By 69.1%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the June 15th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,114.0 days.

HCXLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.21) to GBX 1,067 ($12.69) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Investec upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($12.90) to GBX 1,250 ($14.87) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($13.78) to GBX 1,194 ($14.20) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.84.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$11.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.