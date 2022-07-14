Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Expands By 378.5%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 378.5% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HSQVY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

Separately, DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

