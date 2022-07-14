Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Expands By 330.9%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 330.9% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kion Group from €71.00 ($71.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kion Group from €75.00 ($75.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Kion Group from €102.00 ($102.00) to €92.00 ($92.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 93,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

