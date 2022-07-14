Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Increases By 268.9%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 268.9% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS KNOS remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 143,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
