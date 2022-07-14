Short Interest in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Declines By 75.8%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the June 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of LOGC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 468.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

