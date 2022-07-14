Short Interest in MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Increases By 239.6%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 239.6% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MNBEY traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,878. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.97. MinebeaMitsumi has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get MinebeaMitsumi alerts:

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.