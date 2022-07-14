Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Increases By 612.5%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 612.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MJNE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,292. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

About MJ (Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

