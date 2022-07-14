Short Interest in Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Declines By 68.9%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 420,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.