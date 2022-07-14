Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Decreases By 93.4%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 50,497 shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $533,753.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,195,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,912,016.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 100,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,633 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WIA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 80,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

