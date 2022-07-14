Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head to Head Analysis

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 11.27% 22.22% 12.53% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -138.52%

66.3% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and Mullen Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $773.41 million 2.65 $91.88 million $2.38 23.78 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 5.26 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.58

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shutterstock and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shutterstock currently has a consensus target price of $118.33, indicating a potential upside of 108.55%. Given Shutterstock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Risk and Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Mullen Automotive on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

