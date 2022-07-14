Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SIEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,320. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $49.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

