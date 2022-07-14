Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.88

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 16693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

SMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

