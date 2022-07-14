Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 603,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,329. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

