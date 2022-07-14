Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

SIMO traded up $3.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,037. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

