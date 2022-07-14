Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Sells $419,100.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SILK opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

SILK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

