Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.93

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 98671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$537.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.18.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$52.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,834 shares in the company, valued at C$419,170.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

