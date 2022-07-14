Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, an increase of 249.7% from the June 15th total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

SAMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 4,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,271. The stock has a market cap of $237.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 14.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.50%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

