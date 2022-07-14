Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

SFNC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 24,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

