Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 213,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of QQD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.