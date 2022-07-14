SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Tops $1.55 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $38.84 million and $1.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 15% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,618.88 or 0.99968988 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009313 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003369 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
SingularityNET Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “
SingularityNET Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
