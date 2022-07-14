Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) dropped 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 240,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 94,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.32 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

Further Reading

