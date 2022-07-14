Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.