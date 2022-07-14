Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading Up 2%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) shares were up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 11,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 14,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

