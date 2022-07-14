Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Down 10%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) was down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 104,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 178,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$51.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

