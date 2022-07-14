Sowa Financial Group Inc. Invests $211,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,011. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.06 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.