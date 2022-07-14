S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Cut by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in S&P Global by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $345.15. 33,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,208. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.04 and a 200-day moving average of $382.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

