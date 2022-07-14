Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

OTCMKTS:DALXF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 56,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

