SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 195,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,351,000 after buying an additional 283,217 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.88. 480,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,921. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.