SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,614 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.32. 535,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

