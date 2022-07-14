SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166,827 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $73,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. 146,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,606. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

