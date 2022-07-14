SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SDY traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.53. 48,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

