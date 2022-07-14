Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,024 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,684. The company has a market capitalization of $640.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $60.92.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Quanterix Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.