Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,434. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 66.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

