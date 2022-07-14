Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000.

Chegg stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.26. 17,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,032. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.98 million. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. William Blair downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

