Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,166 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 110,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $14,309,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,569,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,443 shares of company stock worth $12,278,009. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.63. 201,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,349,802. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

