Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of BL traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.59. 14,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,651. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

