Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.92.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.20. 23,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.98 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,780 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.