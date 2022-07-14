Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

INSP traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,057. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -123.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.