Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vericel by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Vericel by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vericel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,169,000.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 2,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

