Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.62. 512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,410. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.02.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

