Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 513 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 57,012 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 247,968 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 10,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,578. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,305.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,126 shares of company stock valued at $84,012. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

