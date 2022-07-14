Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEPJF. HSBC upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($41.63) to GBX 3,485 ($41.45) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($52.09) to GBX 3,835 ($45.61) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($47.34) to GBX 3,650 ($43.41) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,492.50.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SEPJF stock remained flat at $$33.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 764. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. Spectris has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.