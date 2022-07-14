Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.29.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,135. Splunk has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.86.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Splunk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.