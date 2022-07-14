Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $22.63

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.63, but opened at $21.49. Squarespace shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Squarespace by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

