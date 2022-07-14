Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 584.9% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

