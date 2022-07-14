Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.25.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.30. 21,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,315. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $210.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $181,765,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $160,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

